Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.34.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

