Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.34.
About Mpac Group
