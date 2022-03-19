Short Interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Grows By 17.8%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

