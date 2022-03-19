Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rises By 16.0%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.34.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.