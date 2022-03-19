Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Declines By 16.0%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ETTX stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

