Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Rises By 16.8%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:GUZOF opened at 1.35 on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a twelve month low of 1.18 and a twelve month high of 2.73.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, BlasÃ³n, BÃºfalo, Cielito Querido CafÃ©, Del Fuerte, DoÃ±a MarÃ­a, Embasa, Helados NestlÃ©, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

