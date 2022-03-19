Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Drops By 14.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCD opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.