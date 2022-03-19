Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declines By 14.9%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 397,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $282.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.32. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total transaction of $3,363,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.12, for a total value of $363,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,303 shares of company stock valued at $52,741,839 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 91.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 151,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

