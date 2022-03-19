Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) Grows By 18.5%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PFTA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

