Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 18.0%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sanmina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of SANM opened at $41.94 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.