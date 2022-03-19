Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Decreases By 17.6%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TDY opened at $437.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.30. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $383.54 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

