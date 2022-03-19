Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 15.8%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.53 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.