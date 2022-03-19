Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 16.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. X Financial has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $17.88.

Get X Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.