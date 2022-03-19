Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 359 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.39 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.97.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

