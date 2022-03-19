Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

