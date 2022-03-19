Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.