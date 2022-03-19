SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkillSoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

SkillSoft stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

SkillSoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

