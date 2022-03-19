Skycoin Price Reaches $0.21 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $171,326.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

