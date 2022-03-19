SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.15 and last traded at C$32.98, with a volume of 170654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.39.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.18.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.