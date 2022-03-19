Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

