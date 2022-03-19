Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0246 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $860,197.41 and approximately $75,079.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.50 or 0.06990463 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,129.01 or 0.99915725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

