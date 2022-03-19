SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post $136.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the lowest is $134.84 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $616.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SDC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 12,289,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

