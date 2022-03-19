Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 17,898,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71,434.0 days.

SNMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.