Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 17,898,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71,434.0 days.
SNMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
