Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.85 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

