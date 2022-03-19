Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. 8,891,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.63. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

