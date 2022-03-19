Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,971. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $159.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.