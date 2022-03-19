Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,971. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $159.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

