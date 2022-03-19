Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,084,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,538. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

