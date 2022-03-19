Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $61,915,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

PAYX stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

