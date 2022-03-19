Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,362. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.