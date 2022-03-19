Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.97. 2,957,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

