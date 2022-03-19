Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Sells $20,272.20 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) EVP Brett Dorton sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $20,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $450.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

