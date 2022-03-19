SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SouthState by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035 shares of company stock worth $350,026 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,871. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.