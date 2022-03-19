SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $30.99 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SP Plus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

