SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $25,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.