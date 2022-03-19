Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issues Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,302,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

