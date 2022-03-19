Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$58.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

TSE:TOY traded up C$2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.56. 163,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.16. Spin Master has a one year low of C$34.15 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

