Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) PT Lowered to £131.20 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from £151 ($196.36) to £131.20 ($170.61) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SPXSY opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

