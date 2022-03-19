Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 2,378,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,459. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

