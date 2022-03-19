STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $18,548.02 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) VP James E. Francese sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $18,548.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

