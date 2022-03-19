State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 349,925 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

EXEL opened at $21.39 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

