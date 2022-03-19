State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

