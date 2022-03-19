State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of REGENXBIO worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

