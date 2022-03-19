State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,785,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

