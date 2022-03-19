State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

