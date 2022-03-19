Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after buying an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.