Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STER. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

