Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STER. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.
NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
