Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

