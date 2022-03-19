Stifel Nicolaus Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $65.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBLX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Shares of RBLX opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of -45.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $6,164,018.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

