Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Up 4.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

