StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.20 on Friday. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

