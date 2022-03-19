StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
