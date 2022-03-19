StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.